Darren Waller still out of Raiders practice

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller appears to be on track to miss his second straight game.

Waller sat out last Sunday’s loss to Washington with knee and back injuries and he sat out his second straight practice on Thursday. A return to practice on Friday would keep the door slightly ajar for Waller to play against the Chiefs, but it seems unlikely given his absence from the field for the last two weeks.

Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (rest) were the other Raiders out of practice on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back) went from limited to full participation while linebackers Marquel Lee (ribs) and Cory Littleton (shoulder) remained limited.