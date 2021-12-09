David Montgomery returns after missing Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

The Bears had some good news on their Thursday injury report as they prepare to take on the Packers this week.

Running back David Montgomery returned to practice after he missed Wednesday’s session with shoulder, groin, and glute injuries. Montgomery missed several games earlier this season with an MCL sprain. He rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 51 yards in Chicago’s loss to Arizona in Week 13. Montgomery has accounted for 720 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.

Quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) was once again a full participant after he was medically cleared to return. Receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) continues to be on track to play in Sunday’s matchup, too. He told reporters on Thursday that he’s planning to play in the contest.

Backup QB Andy Dalton (left hand), and linebacker Trevis Gipson (illness) did not practice for the second day in a row. Defensive back Teez Tabor (illness) was added to the injury report as a DNP and receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle), running back Damien Williams (calf), linebacker Cassius Marsh (knee), and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson (knee) were all limited on Thursday.