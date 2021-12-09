Derek Carr: Hunter Renfrow’s success this year doesn’t surprise me at all

Getty Images

In his third pro season, Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has become one of quarterback Derek Carr‘s most reliable targets.

Renfrow is currently leading the team with 73 receptions, 760 yards, and four touchdowns. He also sports an outstanding catch rate of 79 percent.

Renfrow’s skill has particularly been on display in Las Vegas’ last two games, with the Clemson product catching eight passes for 134 yards in the Thanksgiving victory over the Cowboys. Renfrow then had nine receptions for 102 yards in a loss to Washington last week.

In his Wednesday press conference, Carr said he’s’ “not surprised at all” with the way Renfrow has matured as a receiver in Year Three.

“I think Hunter and I have spent more time together than any receiver I’ve ever had on the field and off the field,” Carr said. “Just the level of communication that we have, it’s very high-level. It’s one thing for me to go to him, or to a receiver, and be like, ‘Hey, I need you to do it just like this.’ And it’s another thing for him to say okay and actually see it the same way on the field and do it. And he does it exactly how I need him to do it. And so, the trust is super high and the execution. It’s one thing to do it, but I’m throwing it and he’s making great plays.

“I think he’s the best after the catch in the NFL, if not one of the best. I think the first guy always misses and he’s super hard to tackle, so you always want to get the ball in his hands. And to see him emerging as that guy, it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

After falling to the Football Team, the Raiders are 6-6 and their playoff hopes are dwindling. If Carr and Renfrow’s connection can get the team into the end zone with some consistency on Sunday, it will go a long way toward beating the Chiefs and keeping Las Vegas in the hunt.