Extra point success rate down to 92.5 percent, lowest since 1979

December 9, 2021
The success rate on extra points is the lowest this season that it has been since straight-on kickers were wearing single-bar facemasks.

Heading into Week 14, the league-wide extra point rate for the 2021 season is 92.5 percent. That’s the lowest mark since 1979, when kickers made 91.3 percent of extra points.

The NFL moved extra point kicks back by 13 yards in 2015, which made the kicks noticeably harder, but there was a widespread belief at the time that kickers would adjust and improve. That hasn’t happened. Here’s the extra point success rate for each of the last eight seasons, dating back to the last season before the NFL made extra points harder:

2021: 92.5 percent heading into Week 14.
2020: 93.0 percent.
2019: 93.9 percent.
2018: 94.3 percent.
2017: 94.0 percent.
2016: 93.6 percent.
2015: 94.2 percent.
2014: 99.3 percent.

Far from kickers getting better at the longer extra points with time to adjust, they have actually gotten worse. And this year’s accuracy rate is more likely to go down than go up in the final weeks of the season, as kicking gets a little more difficult as weather turns colder.

The team with the league’s worst extra point rate is the Texans, who are just 13-for-17 this season, or 76.5 percent. The Jets, Saints, Chargers and Jaguars are all under 85 percent this season, a success rate that would have been considered unthinkably bad before the 2015 rule change. Five teams are perfect on extra points this season: The Bills, Eagles, Ravens, Falcons and Giants.

One piece of good news for football fans is that coaches may be noticing, and going for two more often: In 2021 teams are going for two on 11 percent of touchdowns, compared to 9 percent of touchdowns in 2020 and 8 percent of touchdowns in 2019. Perhaps coaches are starting to recognize that the extra point kick is no gimme, and that if they’re on the fence between kicking and going for two, they should go for two. The two-point conversion is a much more exciting play than the extra point, and so kickers’ lack of success on extra points may prove to make the NFL more exciting.

  1. I think moving the extra point kick back was the dumbest thing in the world. At the time, Bill Belichick had the most accurate kicker, so he was able to convince everyone else to go along with his ploy to gain an advantage. Nothing wrong with that. But really. How many people do you see attending games wearing a kicker’s jersey. How many people watch football because they’re so intrigued with a kicker botching a short field goal? It’s stupid to have competition decided by flukes. The extra point should be automatic. In fact, they shouldn’t even kick it. They should just give you 7 points for a TD. I mean, it’s football, not soccer.

  2. What is the 2 point conversion rate? It would have to be near or above 50% to make it worthwhile. Otherwise, the 92.5% on extra points ain’t bad.

  5. I don’t have any data, but I do feel like we’ve seen more kickers getting injured than normal. That would potentially impact those numbers. I don’t know that weather has been any worse than other years.

  6. Actually the fact a kicker has an 8% chance of blowing an extra point to win the game makes extra points far less boring.

  7. I’m curious how this has affected overall field goal percentage, as well. It sure seems like kickers lost their minds when the extra point was moved back.

  9. The league takes a lot of grief – and much of it is justified – but moving the extra point back to where it’s not automatic was one great rule change.

  10. Some of the old time kickers have retired, and a few teams like the Jets have brought in BAD kickers.

  12. The NFL should add an incentive to the 2pt play – if you score the touchdown with the two point successful conversion, you get the ball back at your 25 yard line since the defense did not do their job. This would also eliminate the meaningless onsides kick.

