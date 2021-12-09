For NFL officiating, precedent has “gone out the window” in recent years

Posted by Mike Florio on December 9, 2021, 1:22 PM EST
This week’s edition of After Further Review on PFT Live took a look at, among other things, the decision by the replay official and/or league office to change the ruling on the field that a punt didn’t touch Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry.

The danger with the modified sky judge procedure is that, to overturn the ruling on the field, the visual evidence must be clear and obvious. That’s the same standard that applies for a full-blown replay review. But the decision is made in a much looser setting, in far less time.

Thus, if a replay review overturns a call where 50 drunks in a bar believe that the call on the field was wrong, a decision to flip the ruling on the field based on the modified sky-judge approach should require 500 or even 5000 drunks to believe a mistake was made.

The Harry play became problematic given the absence of clear and obvious evidence that the ball actually struck the facemask of N’Keal Harry. The ball moved, but without seeing it strike the facemask, there’s no clear and obvious evidence that it did so.

That issue was addressed by the NFL six years ago, when a ruling that a punt hadn’t been touched by the receiving team in a Bears-Seahawks game didn’t become a finding that a muff happened, via replay review.

Said former V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino at the time: “Does this ball really jump that far to the right where we think the ball clearly hit his leg? It’s reasonable to assume that it hit his leg. But, again, we cannot make a decision based on the ball changing direction. We have to see clear evidence that the ball absolutely touched his leg.”

During the quickly-implemented modified sky judge procedure, how aware is the replay official and/or the league office of his past precedent? As one source with knowledge of the dynamics recently explained it to PFT, precedent doesn’t matter.

“That has gone out the window the last few years,” the source said, adding that these decisions are seemingly made “in a vacuum” with “no thought” given to what has been done in similar situations.

That’s a damn shame, because the goal of centralized replay was to ensure consistency. If past precedent isn’t going to be respected, true consistency can never be achieved. Other than consistently making decisions without regard to those made before.

It’s an important consideration for the league, especially if (as it appears) a full-blown sky judge protocol is an inevitability. The standard to be used must be simple to understand and easy to apply, and those doing so must be aware of and willing to honor all past practices.

There’s no better way to get to that point, frankly, than to have everyone in the officiating department employed on a full-time basis.

7 responses to “For NFL officiating, precedent has “gone out the window” in recent years

  1. That would end up costing a lot of money for a very porous solution to the main problems of the officiating system. A video official system, when designed thoughtfully, can in fact address all of the problems with a very solid improvement to each and every one of them including developing proper precedent for similar types of unique scenarios. All the NFL has to do is build that framework or hire somebody to do that. Then, all of the investments to support that system will pay off handsomely. This will ultimately lead to higher profits and greater fan enjoyment!

  2. Its almost as if there is some force at play. Like their desire to stick it to certain teams. And their desire to make as much money as possible with the gambling. Why else do they make some of the calls that they make? Especially when they almost always fall into 1 of those 2 categories.

  3. Most of us Pats fans thought it was “clear and obvious” that the ball hit Harry’s facemask and was deflected. If it was a horrible call there would be 9000 posts here screaming about it. It wasn’t, the league at least on that one did the right thing.

  4. It definitely wasn’t clear and obvious- when you have to run it back 3-4 times in slow motion to make the judgment then that alone justifies that it wasn’t clear and obvious. Therefore what’s clear is that the official that alerted the crew wanted to change the call – now that’s crystal clear

  5. That’s the problem. The NFL has accepted the hatred. Goodell getting booed. Every penalty getting booed that goes against the home team whether it’s a good call or bad. If they just expect fan anger and media criticism to always exist without pushing any change then there’s nothing left to push change or consistency. And that’s the thing that bothers me about penalties recently. Even when they were doing the messed up catch/no catch season, I could still understand the concept of “Don’t let the ball move at all at any time in the process of going to the ground.” Even if people hated it, it was more or less consistent throughout the season (until they changed it for the Super Bowl wanting to avoid controversy). But now they go back on their prior decisions and twist it and jump around in circles however they want to with whatever non rulebook explanation they want to make for it that’s the complete opposite of the last time this happened with no rule change arising from it. The rulebook needs to get more specific, or followed more closely, because everyone seems to have their own idea of how to implement these calls and that’s what frustrates me.

  6. Well it’s a shame you have no regard for previous comments you’ve made either. Where you lack clear and obvious that the raider receiver was impeded on a play that did not obviously effect said receiver, but here you are looking for clear and obvious to a ruling. Like it or not, the same standards apply to you. Obvious means obvious. Not what’s obvious to you. What’s obvious to a person well versed in football, albeit player coach official. Not you. Not drunks in a bar, not even me. What’s obvious to me, isn’t the same, it was obvious the ball changed direction completely upon him being right there. That was obvious to everyone. How does that happen?

  7. On a two point play, there really isn’t much of a risk to have a defensive penalty affect the play. You may get away with it, or they move the ball forward a yard.

    Big deal. Advantage defense.

