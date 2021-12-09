Going no-huddle earlier in games “definitely and option” for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t scored 20 points in any of their last four games and the team’s search for ways to get the offense going may lead them to a change in tempo.

Baltimore moved the ball well in the no-huddle at the end of last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and that’s led to thoughts about putting the pedal down earlier in games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson said the faster pace “helps us flex out the defense” and head coach John Harbaugh suggested that it’s something the team is considering heading into Sunday’s game against the Browns.

“It’s definitely an option,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “It’s definitely something that we’ve done before. Among other things, it’s something that is on the table, for sure.”

One potential downside to an up-tempo approach would be quickly handing the ball back to the opposition and putting extra stress on the defense, but the Ravens have been holding up on that side of the ball and may be willing to take the risk in order to get the offense going.