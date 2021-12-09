J.D. McKissic, Landon Collins return to practice for Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team had four players out of practice on Wednesday and three of them returned to the field on Thursday.

Running back J.D. McKissic and linebacker Jamin Davis were limited participants as they progress through the league’s concussion protocol. McKissic did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders while Davis has yet to miss a game so far this season. They will still need to check more boxes before being cleared to play against the Cowboys, but Thursday’s practice moved them closer to that point.

Washington also got safety Landon Collins back on the field. Collins is dealing with a foot injury that kept him from playing against Las Vegas and he was also listed as a limited participant.

Guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) remained out of practice and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring) went from limited participation to sitting out the session. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (groin), center Tyler Larsen (knee), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) remained limited.