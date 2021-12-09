Jaguars assistant Tyler Bowen leaving for Virginia Tech

Getty Images

Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is returning to the college level after less than one year in the NFL.

Bowen will be Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator in 2022, according to on3.com.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer hired Bowen away from Penn State after he spent three years there, and now Bowen will work at Virginia Tech for former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who was just hired as Virginia Tech’s head coach.

Bowen had coached exclusively at the college level before Meyer hired him in Jacksonville this year.