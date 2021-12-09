Jeff Nixon: Panthers aren’t putting in a whole new offensive system

Getty Images

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady last Sunday, but senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon made it clear on Thursday that the offense Brady was running isn’t going to be thrown overboard.

Nixon, who also coaches the running backs, is taking the reins of the offense for the rest of the season and he told reporters that it “is not, all of a sudden, Jeff Nixon’s offense.” He said that the offense was built with input from multiple people and that the goal is to make gradual, rather than wholesale, changes in the weeks to come.

“We have a lot of offense in our system,” Nixon said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “At this point, like I said, we’re just building on what we’ve done well this season and trying to correct the things we haven’t done so well. I think it’s impossible to put in a whole new offensive system in two to three days.”

Regardless of who is calling the plays, the Panthers are going to be missing Christian McCaffrey and relying on quarterback Cam Newton to show a lot more than he did in his last start as they try for the kind of performance that was missing with Brady on the staff.