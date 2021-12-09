Joe Burrow throwing at Thursday’s practice, Joe Mixon still out

Getty Images

The Bengals were missing a few key offensive players at practice on Wednesday, but Thursday saw more players on hand to prepare for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Reporters at the open portion of the practice sent word that quarterback Joe Burrow was on the field and throwing passes for the first time since last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Burrow said he would be working on ways to cope with the injury this week, but doesn’t foresee any scenario where he wouldn’t be able to play this weekend.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was also back on the field, but running back Joe Mixon remained out of action.

Mixon missed Wednesday with an illness and remained sidelined on Thursday. If he’s back on Friday, he should be on track to play this weekend but another absence will leave him as a question mark for Week 14.