Joe Judge refutes report that Daniel Jones’ injury is long term, calling it “completely inaccurate”

Daniel Jones isn’t yet cleared for contact yet, likely keeping him out for a second consecutive game. The Giants quarterback was limited in the two practices so far this week.

Earlier this week, Giants coach Joe Judge wouldn’t say for certain that Jones is expected back this season. But Judge was adamant Thursday that Jones’ neck strain is not career threatening.

“At this moment, there is no information that would lead us in any way, shape or form to think there is a threat long-term,” a perturbed Judge said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “We’re still optimistic in pushing forward to prepare him to be back on the field this year. When the doctors clear him for contact, and they say he’s good to go, we’ll have him ready to go. And we’ve prepared him throughout this week that if he got cleared for contact, he’d be ready to go then.”

A report Judge called “completely inaccurate” indicated Jones sustained structural damage to his neck during the Nov. 22 loss to the Buccaneers. Jones injured his neck in the Nov. 28 win over the Eagles.

Judge said the report prompted questions within the organization about when the injury occurred as well as the severity of it.

“It was the Philly game. No, nothing happened in Tampa. There was absolutely no injury in Tampa,” Judge said. “I saw the report today. Somebody [reached out to] me and asked a question about it. It’s completely inaccurate. We would not put anybody on the field that was at injury risk — not me, not our medical team. So wherever that information is coming from that’s being reported, I’m just telling you, whoever’s giving it to you is either lying or just [doesn’t] know. And neither one is good enough.”

The Giants haven’t placed Jones on injured reserve because they always have believed he has a chance to return after missing two games.

Jones met with orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins III in Los Angeles on Monday, but Watkins did not clear Jones. Judge said the team is going to be “very deliberate and cautious” with Jones’ return.