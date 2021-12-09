Jonathan Allen claps back at Mike McCarthy’s victory guarantee

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who returned to the facility Thursday after clearing COVID-19 protocols, is feeling good. He’s feeling good about his team, too, ahead of Sunday’s game at Washington.

He declared the Cowboys are “going to win this game. I’m confident in that.”

McCarthy’s quote quickly made it to Washington, where it surely will be played, posted and noted.

“The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes,” Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said in response, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

McCarthy was unconcerned about riling up the Washington Football Team.

“What am I supposed to say?” McCarthy added. “I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.”

The Cowboys lead the division by two games with five to play, but they play Washington twice in the next two weeks. That means both teams control their own fate.