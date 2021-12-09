Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in sacks, and Ravens’ offense knows they have to do better

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting sacked too much.

With five games left in the season, Jackson has already been sacked a career-high 37 times. That’s the most of any quarterback in the league. And he’s getting sacked on 8.9 percent of his dropbacks, which is the most of any season in his four-year career.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman acknowledged today that there’s a lot that needs to be improved on that front, including Jackson not holding the ball too long.

“There are definitely some things in that area we got to do better. Bottom line is we want to play on time and in rhythm, especially with these teams playing way off and giving us stuff underneath,” Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Jackson has been in a slump recently, and the Ravens haven’t been able to run away with the AFC North like it looked like they would in September and early October. There’s a lot that needs to be done better in the Ravens’ offense right now.