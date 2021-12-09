Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in sacks, and Ravens’ offense knows they have to do better

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2021, 12:40 PM EST
NFL: DEC 05 Ravens at Steelers
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting sacked too much.

With five games left in the season, Jackson has already been sacked a career-high 37 times. That’s the most of any quarterback in the league. And he’s getting sacked on 8.9 percent of his dropbacks, which is the most of any season in his four-year career.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman acknowledged today that there’s a lot that needs to be improved on that front, including Jackson not holding the ball too long.

“There are definitely some things in that area we got to do better. Bottom line is we want to play on time and in rhythm, especially with these teams playing way off and giving us stuff underneath,” Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Jackson has been in a slump recently, and the Ravens haven’t been able to run away with the AFC North like it looked like they would in September and early October. There’s a lot that needs to be done better in the Ravens’ offense right now.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in sacks, and Ravens’ offense knows they have to do better

  1. Oh but wait – says all Mr Regular Season apologists – the team is 8-4 so Lamar is an MVP candidate, right? Could it possibly be that, after 4 yrs, Lamar isn’t too keen on reading defenses?

  2. Just like defenses have caught up to Mahomes, they have now caught up to Lamar. Both young men better evolve if they want continued success.

  3. Some of the sacks are due to his tendancy to hold the ball too long then try to run. Compare that to Tom Brady or other pocket passers who throw the ball away rather than try to run when the pocket collapses and no one is open.

  4. Lamar throws a football like he’s never thrown a football before in his entire life. His form is so strange. The ball appears to fall out of his hand on every throw.

  6. Maybe they could sign a QB instead of a RB that can throw the ball half decently. Jackson simply can not read a defense and is has caught up to the Ravens. It took a few years but these DC from other teams have figured out how to play D against him. Look at what Miami did to him.

  7. Lamar brings a lot to the table, but with his tools, his lack of tools, having to run a special offense for him, etc, would the Ravens draft him again today? Would you want him as your QB? I say no.

  8. Does he also lead the league in turnovers – INTs and fumbles – lost? It seems like he should. Every time I see a highlight from a Ravens game he is throwing and INT or losing the ball while trying to make a play with his legs.

  9. The O-line is awful of course, from injuries and bad players, but he’s not hard to sack. He actually makes it easy with all the bouncing around he does in the pocket. Holds too long but at least he’s not fumbling much. I’m comfortable giving him $40m/5yrs. I can’t imagine losing so many starters ever again.

  10. he’s made the playoffs every year and looks like he’ll make it again this year and got a playoff win against the titans last year..Not too bad for a guy that certain people claim is a RB.

  11. Strahan better watch out–Lamar Jackson is coming for your single season sack record!

  12. I am not a Lamar “apologist” as he holds a fair amount of the blame. With that said, look at the injuries this team has endured and is still 8-4 and relevant. 17 players on IR, including 9 starters (one of which is the left tackle). Lamar can absolutely improve but for some reason he’s a guy that many people outside of Baltimore love to hate.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.