Lions place Bobby Price on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Lions have a flu bug going around their facility that is affecting their practice availability, but they also will likely be without another player due to COVID-19 protocols.

Detroit announced on Thursday that cornerback Bobby Price has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s the second player from the Lions to go on the list this week, joining center Evan Brown.

Price has mainly played special tams for the Lions this season, though he did make a pair of starts in Weeks Three and Four. He has 16 total tackles this season along with three pass breakups.

The Lions had 21 players miss practice on Thursday, many of them due to illness. But several others were coaches decisions to help stem the spread of the flu.