Matt LaFleur: Randall Cobb will be out for a while with core muscle injury

Getty Images

Packers receiver Randall Cobb caught four passes for 95 yards in the first half of Green Bay’s Week 12 victory over the Rams. But Cobb wasn’t able to finish that game as an injury kept him out of the second half.

Now even after the bye, it sounds like Cobb is going to be out for multiple weeks.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that Cobb is going to be out for a while.

“He had a pretty significant injury,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers website. “That’s unfortunate because he’s done such an amazing job when given the opportunity.”

That Week 12 contest was Cobb’s most productive game of the season. In his first year back with the Packers since 2018, Cobb has caught 28 passes for 375 yards with five touchdowns.

LaFleur told reporters that a variety of players can fill in Cobb’s role as a slot receiver, including Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown, and rookie Amari Rodgers.

The Packers play the Bears this week on Sunday Night Football.