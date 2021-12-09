Mike Glennon “moving in the right direction” for Sunday

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday that he is “optimistic” about quarterback Mike Glennon being cleared from concussion protocol in time to start against the Chargers this weekend and he continued to sound positive about Glennon’s condition on Thursday.

Judge said, via Tom Rock of Newsday, that Glennon is “moving in the right direction” as the practice week continues to unfold. He did some drills during Wednesday’s practice and the plan for Thursday is for him to work in a limited basis.

Assuming that goes well, Glennon will work again on Friday and he’d need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to get the green light to play.

If Glennon is cleared, the Giants will avoid having to give the recently signed Jake Fromm his first NFL start. If not, Fromm will get to live the football equivalent of taking a test he hasn’t studied for on Sunday.