Report: Dalvin Cook trending toward playing Thursday night

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was expected to miss a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury, but he returned to practice on Tuesday and wound up being listed as questionable to face the Steelers on Thursday night.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cook is trending toward being in the lineup as the Vikings try to get a home win. He still needs to get final medical clearance before he’s a sure thing to be active.

Pelissero adds that Cook will be wearing a harness or other added protection for the shoulder if he does get the green light to play.

The Vikings enter Thursday night’s game with a 5-7 record and a loss would leave them with little remaining hope of advancing to the playoffs. They’ll be without wide receiver Adam Thielen in their bid for a win, so Cook’s return would be all the more welcome in Minnesota.