Report: Dalvin Cook will play with shoulder harness, see regular workload

Getty Images

A report Thursday morning indicated Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was trending toward playing in Thursday Night Football but needed final medical clearance. Cook apparently received it.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Cook will play against the Steelers. Cook will wear a shoulder harness, which should allow him to maintain his regular workload.

Cook wore a shoulder harness in a 2019 playoff game against the Saints and had 31 touches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook missed Sunday’s game with his most recent injury.

In nine games, Cook has averaged 22 touches for 108 yards.