Reports: Hue Jackson to be hired as Grambling State head coach

Former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is set to be a head coach once again in the college ranks.

According to multiple reports, Jackson is set to be hired by Grambling State to be their newest head coach after firing Broderick Fobbs after eight seasons in the position in November.

The school is expected to make the announcement on Friday.

Jackson has spent the past year as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under former star NFL running back Eddie George. He was the head coach of the Browns for parts of three seasons before being fired at the end of October in 2018. He finished the year as a special assistant to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis before they also made coaching changes at the end of the season.

The Browns were 3-36-1 in his tenure as head coach, including an 0-16 season in 2017.

Jackson spent one season as the Raiders head coach in 2011. He’s also spent time as an assistant coach with the Bengals, Raiders, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.