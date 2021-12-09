Russell Wilson: I’m focused on what we’re doing here, not the offseason

Getty Images

The prospect of a Russell Wilson trade was a hot topic early in this year’s offseason and the disappointing Seahawks season has kept speculation that he’ll move on at the end of this season on many minds.

A report this week indicated that Wilson would consider accepting trades to the Broncos, Giants, and Saints, which led to a question for Wilson at his Thursday press conference about his plans for the future. Wilson called it a “non-story” because he’s only thinking about what’s going with the Seahawks right now.

“That’s not in my head right now at all,” Wilson said. “I didn’t say that. I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment.”

Wilson was asked in a followup if that means that he intends to play out the remaining two years on his contract with the Seahawks.

“That’s my hope,” Wilson said. “My hope’s not just to fulfill it. Hopefully I can play here 20 years and my career. WIll that happen? I don’t know. That’s my prayer, that’s my hope. That stuff’s in the future, that stuff’s down the road. I think my mission, my focus is only on right now.”

As he noted, nothing Wilson said on Thursday guarantees he’ll be back with the Seahawks next season and the issue isn’t likely to disappear from anyone’s radar for at least the next few months. For now, he’s only talking about the Seahawks and their hope to finish stronger than they’ve started this season.