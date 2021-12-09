T.J. Watt questionable to return with groin injury

Getty Images

T.J. Watt was hyped as an MVP candidate after 3.5 sacks Sunday. He has only one quarterback hit and a tackle Thursday and is standing on the sideline.

The Steelers pass rusher has a groin injury and is questionable to return. He does not have a helmet and does not look like he will return anytime soon.

Watt has had hip and knee injuries that kept him out of two games this season, but he had a league-leading 16.5 sacks in only 10 games.

The Steelers have only two hits on Kirk Cousins and no sacks.

The Vikings lead 23-0 late in the second quarter as Dalvin Cook has rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He has scored on runs of 29 and 7 yards.