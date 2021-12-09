Texans sign Derek Rivers, Jonathan Owens to extensions through 2022

Getty Images

The Texans have signed two more players to contract extensions through 2022.

A week after signing cornerback Tremon Smith, a core special teams player, to a one-year contract extension, the Texans extended the deals of defensive end Derek Rivers and safety Jonathan Owens, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Rivers’ deal includes a $1 million base salary in 2022, a $100,000 signing bonus and a total maximum value of $1.4 million next season, per Wilson. Owens’ deal is worth $1.175 million with an $895,000 base salary in 2022.

Owens, in his third season in Houston, has four tackles in three games this season.

Rivers, in his first season in Houston, has five tackles in three games this season. He entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Patriots in 2017.