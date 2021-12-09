Titans claim Zach Cunningham off of waivers

Getty Images

The Titans have gotten to know linebacker Zach Cunningham well over the last five years and they liked enough of what they’ve seen to bring him to Tennessee as a member of the team.

According to multiple reports, the Titans claimed Cunningham off of waivers on Thursday. The Texans cut Cunningham on Wednesday after deactivating him last Sunday for violating team rules.

Cunningham was a 2017 second-round pick in Houston and his first defensive coordinator was current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. He’s also faced the Titans twice a year throughout his pro career, but he’s now set to face his former team in Week 17 after helping them beat the Titans last month.

Cunningham had 11 of his 67 tackles this season in that win and he also recorded his only forced fumble of the year.