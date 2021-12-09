Tom Brady: Rob Gronkowski is obviously the greatest tight end ever to play in the NFL

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski recently connected on their 90th touchdown pass. Brady is appreciative of all the years he’s spent with Gronk.

Brady said today that he doesn’t think there’s any question that Gronkowski is the best tight end in NFL history.

“It’s been amazing to watch him perform,” Brady said. “He’s obviously the greatest tight end to ever play the game and still doing it. I think his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, win against smaller players, and then he’s very clutch. He comes up big in the biggest moments.”

Gronkowski has played his entire career with Brady throwing to him, and although Gronk has already retired once and Brady is the league’s oldest player, neither of them is done playing at a high level just yet.