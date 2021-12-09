Tom Brady: Rob Gronkowski is obviously the greatest tight end ever to play in the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2021, 5:38 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski recently connected on their 90th touchdown pass. Brady is appreciative of all the years he’s spent with Gronk.

Brady said today that he doesn’t think there’s any question that Gronkowski is the best tight end in NFL history.

“It’s been amazing to watch him perform,” Brady said. “He’s obviously the greatest tight end to ever play the game and still doing it. I think his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, win against smaller players, and then he’s very clutch. He comes up big in the biggest moments.”

Gronkowski has played his entire career with Brady throwing to him, and although Gronk has already retired once and Brady is the league’s oldest player, neither of them is done playing at a high level just yet.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Tom Brady: Rob Gronkowski is obviously the greatest tight end ever to play in the NFL

  1. The latest best maybe but they are all short people standing upon the shoulders of giants who came before…..

  3. Overall he’s probably right. I think Jason Witten and Tony Gonzales had better statistical careers (mostly due to the constant injuries Gronk had) but in terms of quality of play game in and game out it’s hard not to argue his greatness. This was also the best pass catcher Brady had overall. Moss was a better player but wasn’t there long and Welker was too limited in terms of what he could give you consistently.

  4. His pass catching abilities in traffic are second to none. His blocking abilities are second to none. His charisma is second to none . And most importantly, his relationship with the guy throwing him the rock ……..is second to NONE!!!!

  5. Brady’s understandably not going to say anyone else, but I’ll take Tony Gonzalez as the best ever. And I’d take Travis Kelce over Gronk for this generation, but that’s at least arguable. Gronk’s great, and he’s a great blocker, but he’s also missed plenty of games due to injuries, and sat out an entire season due to health issues.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.