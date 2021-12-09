Tony Pollard dealing with foot strain, is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott‘s knee has gotten all the attention when it comes to injuries at running back for the Cowboys this season, but he’s not the only back dealing with a health issue right now.

Tony Pollard did not practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury. On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy said, via multiple reporters, that Pollard strained his foot on his 58-yard touchdown run against the Saints last Thursday night.

McCarthy said that the rest at practice is designed to make sure that Pollard is able to play against Washington this weekend and the team expects him to be on the field.

Elliott is expected to play as well and the Cowboys will be looking for strong performances from both as they try to back up McCarthy’s prediction about how things will play out on Sunday.