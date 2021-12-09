Trial for Chad Wheeler postponed until February

USA TODAY Sports

The trial for former New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks tackle Chad Wheeler has been postponed until February.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the new date for the trial is Feb. 17, 2022. It’s the fourth separate date the trial has been scheduled for following dates in April, June and October of this year.

A spokesperson for the King County prosecutor’s office told the Times the postponements had been requested by the defense team “to get expert evaluations done prior to a trial.”

Wheeler is facing three charges stemming from a domestic violence incident from January that left his girlfriend with a concussion and fractured arm. Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.