Two Najee Harris touchdowns close Vikings lead to 29-14

Not much went right for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first 40 minutes of Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, a pair of Najee Harris touchdowns have gotten them back into reach of the Vikings early in the fourth quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger‘s 3-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris ended the Steelers’ scoreless run against Minnesota and closed the deficit to 29-7 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh drive was their first of the night to gain at least 30 yards on field position. The Steelers went 75 yards on the drive before Harris’ touchdown capped the 10-play possession.

The Steelers had gained just 66 yards of total offense in the first half as the Vikings took a 23-0 lead into the break. Two Greg Joseph field goals extended the lead to 29-0 before the breakthrough drive for the Pittsburgh offense.

Kirk Cousins was then intercepted by Ahkello Witherspoon on a pass intended for Justin Jefferson that deflected off the Vikings receiver straight into the arms of Witherspoon.

Seven plays later, Harris walked into the end zone from 1-yard out to make it a 29-14 game.