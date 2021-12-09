Ty Montgomery added to Saints’ COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a full participant at practice again on Thursday and that’s a good thing because the team is running short on alternatives in the backfield.

Mark Ingram was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday and the league’s transaction report brings word that Ty Montgomery went on the list Thursday. Montgomery was placed on the list due to a positive test and could return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart if vaccinated, but the short window before Sunday’s game against the Jets makes that unlikely.

Montgomery has seen time at running back and wide receiver this season. He has 14 carries for 48 yards and 15 catches for 94 yards.

Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington are the other backs on the 53-man roster other than Kamara, who is on track to return after missing four games with a knee injury.