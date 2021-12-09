USC receiver Drake London declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

USC receiver Drake London will forgo the rest of his eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL draft. London announced his decision Thursday.

“I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter of my life,” London wrote on Twitter. “I will forever be a Trojan and cannot wait to represent the best brotherhood in the NFL.”

London earned the Pac-12′s offensive player of the year after making 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He played only eight games for the Trojans, breaking his right ankle in an Oct. 31 game against Arizona.

Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree in 2007 was the only other Power 5 receiver with at least 88 receptions through eight games.

London arrived at USC as a two-sport athlete, and he played basketball in early 2020.