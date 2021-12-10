Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill don’t get injury designations for Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints are set to welcome running back Alvin Kamara back to the lineup against the Jets this weekend.

Kamara has missed four games with a knee injury, but he practiced all of this week and did not get an injury designation on the final injury report of the week. Kamara’s return comes with the Saints likely to be without Mark Ingram after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Quarterback Taysom Hill is also without an injury designation for this week. Hill suffered a mallet finger injury to the middle finger of his right hand last Thursday, but indications were always that he would play through the injury and it’s all systems go on that front.

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey was added to the injury report as a limited participant with a hamstring injury on Thursday. He didn’t practice Friday and has been listed as questionable.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring), and linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) have been ruled out.