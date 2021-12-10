Ben Roethlisberger: Not my job to deal with “player issues” like Chase Claypool

Posted by Mike Florio on December 10, 2021, 9:19 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Someone needs to demand more from Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. Someone other than quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

After Thursday night’s loss to the Vikings, Roethlisberger made it clear that he doesn’t believe it’s his place to hold accountable Claypool or any other players who do things they shouldn’t do.

It’s not really my job,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “To me, that goes up to Coach Tomlin. That’s what he needs to do. That’s his job as the head coach. As the quarterback, it’s my job to help manage what we do on the field. Dealing w/ player issues . . . that’s the coach’s job, not mine.”

That’s a complete abdication of the leadership responsibilities inherent to playing the position quarterback. Either it’s a sign that Roethlisberger has checked out as he plays out the string, or it’s conclusive proof that he was never a leader.

It’s also a slap at Tomlin for not getting through to Claypool. For all the faults and flaws of receiver Antonio Brown, Tomlin spoke to Brown’s better angels — and kept him from surrendering to his worse impulses — for most of his time in Pittsburgh. Brown never would have done what Claypool did last night, contributing to the wasting of 14 critical seconds by celebrating a first-down catch and then not realizing why a teammate was trying to get the ball from him, so that it could be put in place for the next snap.

Tomlin has failed to get Claypool to do at all times what he needs to do to help the team win. Although Roethlisberger should be trying, Tomlin is the one who ultimately should be succeeding. As to Claypool, Tomlin isn’t. And the best evidence is the fact that the Steelers didn’t have another crack or two at the end zone on Thursday night.

25 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: Not my job to deal with “player issues” like Chase Claypool

  1. Claypool is a mess. In his own world. Misses blocks, wastes time on a running clock, and commits stupid penalties to cripple drives.

    I watched Big Ben spend the entire first half shaking his head.

    You can’t coach talent, and you can’t fix selfish…and stupid.

  2. It’s Tomlin’s fault mostly but Big Ben also needs to show these guys their place and what it takes to last in this league

  3. Tomlin is an average coach at best. He would have been fired 10 times over if not for the Saint Rooney family.

  5. If you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the problem. Time to go bye bye now. Ben has never been a leader it’s been obvious for a long time. Leaders aren’t afraid to lead either by example or verbally. He does neither.

  6. The NFL celebrates effeminate first down dances and punishes aggression.
    This is the result. We’ve traded hard nosed Marvin Harrison types for the chase claypool mold.

  7. Or maybe he’s feed up dealing with the B.S. and lack of maturity; for all the reason you wrote in the 2nd half of this post.

    Look are we really supposed to think that Ben had no idea the story about this being his last year in Pitt would hit the wire? He put org on notice so this could very well be Tomlin’s last year.

  8. Tomlin needs to do a lot more but so does Ben. It’s kinda like that saying where it takes a village to raise a child.

  9. So in this lead, it is both Ben’s job and not his job to be in charge of kiddie day care of his receivers room? Sounds like you don’t know either so just say it both ways.

  16. I don’t know why both the coach and the quarterback can’t hold players responsible. They can both try and get to Claypool. Just passing the buck here and it looks bad Ben

  17. That’s the difference between a Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. There is a reason why when Emmanuel Sanders went to Denver to play with Manning, he made a statement about Manning’s Leadership. Tomlin did get on Claypool. He benched Claypool after the first quarter penalty. When Claypool said they should play music at practice, Tomlin told him to concentrate on playing WR. The fact that part of making a huge percentage of a team’s salary cap also comes with been a leader. Ben never had that, which is why we had a top 3 Wideout and RB for years and couldn’t do much. Bad leadership. I can’t wait for the dude to retire and get a different QB.

  19. Part of being a leader is also knowing the limits of your authority. What can Ben do other than talk to Claypool and refuse to throw him the ball? I agree with him that Coach Tomlin has to address Claypool because he has more authority and options in dealing with any player on the team. Often times when teammates confront one another it leads to fights and that rarely solves the issue.

  20. A huge bust for Pitt now without a future qb.

    Pitt to be bad for years and years.

    lol@VASteelers fan and JimmyThePin

  22. I think this is Ben saying he tried but has to give up because that kid does not listen to him or anybody it seems.

  23. I’m just glad to see that the Steelers aren’t degenerating into a thoroughly dysfunctional franchise.

