Broncos’ Mike Boone, P.J. Locke in COVID-19 protocols

Two Broncos have been placed in COVID-19 protocols just 48 hours before Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said today that running back Mike Boone and safety P.J. Locke are in the COVID-19 protocols.

Fangio said Boone showed up to practice and was on the field but not feeling well and requested to be tested for COVID-19. There’s no word yet on whether Boone tested positive or whether either player has any close contacts on the team who will need to isolate.

Boone and Locke don’t get much playing time on offense or defense but are two of the Broncos’ most important special teamers.