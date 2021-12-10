Browns add Greg Newsome to injury report as questionable

Getty Images

The Browns had announced all of their game statuses for Week 14 earlier on Friday. But after practice, the club had to make an addition.

Cleveland announced that rookie cornerback Greg Newsome is questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Ravens as he’s being evaluated for a concussion. Newsome hit his head on the last play of Friday’s practice.

Newsome has started Cleveland’s last six games and nine of the 10 games he’s played overall this year. He has 26 total tackles and seven passes defensed.

If Newsome is ultimately ruled out, the Browns also have Greedy Williams, Troy Hill, and A.J. Green at cornerback to potentially play opposite Denzel Ward.

Cleveland ruled out tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle) and receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion), along with tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker, and punter Jamie Gillan who are all on the COVID-19 list.