Browns signing Dustin Colquitt

The Browns have found a replacement for their regular punter Jamie Gillan, who is likely out for this week’s game against Baltimore while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is signing veteran Dustin Colquitt to perform punting duties.

Colquitt was just released by the Falcons after he missed a pair of games while on the COVID-19 list. Atlanta elected to keep Thomas Morstead, who earned NFC special teams player of the week after the Falcons’ Week 12 victory over the Jaguars.

Colquitt averaged 47.7 yards on 23 punts for the Falcons in six games. He spent 15 seasons as Kansas City’s punter before the Chiefs elected to move on following the 2019 season. Colquitt played one game for Jacksonville and five games for Pittsburgh in 2020.

Colquitt’s brother, Britton, punted for the Browns from 2016-2018.

The Browns currently have four players on the COVID-19 list: Gillan, tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker, and tight end Stephen Carlson, though Carlson was on injured reserve.

Cleveland will host Baltimore on Sunday.