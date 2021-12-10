Bruce Arians looks forward to playing in 80 degrees at home in December

Getty Images

The Bills could be going from windstorm to swamp ass conditions, only six days apart.

Buffalo, after playing at home on a cold and windy night, will be playing in Tampa on a hot and humid day.

“It should be beneficial to us,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday regarding the forecast for Sunday’s game. “It’s going to be warm for them, that’s for sure. You can only turn the heat up in your building so high without dehydrating everybody. I’ve been down that road, too. So yeah, it’s nice to have home field advantage.”

Arians said that the Bucs likely will increase the tempo on offense, especially against a team that may not be ready to deal with the heat.

“Yeah, that’s been good to us the last few weeks,” Arians said.

Either way, getting the Bills in such conditions in December becomes a big advantage for the Bucs.

“It’s huge,” Arians said. “I mean, it’s huge. Hopefully it stays hot when the sun goes down.”

The game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET. By then, the temperature will be in the 70s. Still, it will be a huge difference from what the Bills most recently played in on Monday night.