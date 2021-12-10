Cam Heyward on Steelers defensive problems: It’s Groundhog Day

Getty Images

The Steelers have had one of the league’s worst run defenses all season, but it looked like they took a step in the right direction during their Week 13 win over the Ravens.

It no longer looks that way. They allowed 242 rushing yards to the Vikings in Thursday night’s loss, including 205 to Dalvin Cook in his return from a shoulder injury. That’s the most yards that any back has picked up against the Steelers in more than 20 years, but the recurring issues stopping the run are all too familiar to defensive end Cam Heyward.

“We have to get off the blocks, say it every freaking week,” Heyward said, via the team’s website. “Effort, technique has to be a lot better. We have to know where we fit, and everybody has to be accountable. It’s Groundhog Day. It’s unacceptable. We have a long weekend to think about it, and we are 6-6-1 so 13 games, that leaves four more. Time will tell.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers “lost the battle in the lines of scrimmage” on both sides of the ball, which is something that’s happened far too often this season and there’s not much time left for the team to show that they’re capable of fixing what ails them.