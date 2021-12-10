Chargers expect Mike Williams and Chris Harris to play, but Keenan Allen set to miss game

Getty Images

There was good news and bad news for the Chargers when head coach Brandon Staley updated the outlook for three players on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was put on the list after a positive test earlier this week and Staley told reporters that he does not expect him to clear the protocols in time to play against the Giants this weekend. It would be the first game that Allen, who leads the Chargers in catches and receiving yards, misses this season.

Staley had more positive news about wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris.

Both players were placed on the reserve list as unvaccinated close contacts and Staley said they have continued to test negative all week. Assuming that remains the case on Saturday, they’ll be able to return to the roster and play on Sunday.