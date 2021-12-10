D’Andre Swift unlikely to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Lions got their first win of the season without leading rusher D'Andre Swift in the lineup and it looks like they’ll be trying for two in a row without him this weekend.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that Swift is unlikely to play against the Broncos on Sunday. Swift has been sidelined by a shoulder injury he suffered on Thanksgiving and has not practiced at all this week.

Swift has 140 carries for 555 yards and four touchdowns to go with 56 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Jamaal Williams posted 71 rushing yards in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and would remain the lead back in Swift’s absence this weekend.