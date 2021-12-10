David Njoku, Austin Bryant among Browns ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Between injuries and the COVID-19 list, the Browns will be particularly thin at tight end for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Harrison Bryant has been ruled out with his ankle injury after he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. And head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Friday press conference that David Njoku, who’s on the COVID-19 list, has also been ruled out.

Njoku leads the team with 407 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns. He had three catches for 35 yards with a touchdown in Cleveland’s Week 12 loss to Baltimore. Bryant has 16 catches for 211 yards.

Tight end Austin Hooper will have to carry the weight at the position for Cleveland’s run-heavy offense. He has 28 catches for 261 yards with a pair of TDs. The Browns also signed Miller Forristall to the 53-man roster off their own practice squad earlier this week.

Receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Stefanski noted in his press conference that punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker, both on the COVID-19 list, also won’t play in Week 14. The Browns signed Dustin Colquitt on Friday to punt in Gillan’s stead.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), and safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle) are all questionable for Sunday.