Davis Mills: Being named a starter for an NFL franchise is pretty cool

Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Texans head coach David Culley named rookie quarterback Davis Mills Houston’s starter for the rest of the 2021 season.

A third-round pick out of Stanford, Mills has already started six games for Houston this season. But those games came when Tyrod Taylor was out with a hamstring injury.

Now Mills is officially Houston’s QB1 because, as Culley said on Friday, he gives the Texans the best chance to win.

Mills told reporters on Friday that he’s excited about the challenge and the goal remains the same — to win.

“Being named a starter for an NFL franchise is pretty cool,” Mills said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. “I don’t know if I need to go out there and prove anything. I just need to go out there and play my best.”

Mills went 0-6 as a starter while filling in for Taylor. The Texans put him in last week’s game in the second half and he completed 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards.

In eight appearances, Mills has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,406 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s’ fumbled four times but lost only one.

Mills’ first start as Houston’s official QB1 will come against the Seahawks on Sunday.