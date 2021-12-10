Demaryius Thomas passes away at 33

Getty Images

A flurry of rumors and reports on Thursday night has resulted in official confirmation from the family of former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas to Mike Klis of 9News.com that Thomas has passed away. He was 33.

According to TMZ.com, police in Roswell, Georgia say that Thomas was found dead in his home on Thursday night. Foul plays was not suspected; initial signs point to a medical issue.

A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler, was a member of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 championship team. He finished his career with the Texans and the Jets, last playing in 2019.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and colleagues.