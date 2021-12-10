De’Vondre Campbell off COVID-19 reserve, listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will be able to play for the Packers against the Bears this Sunday, but the team hasn’t ruled him in for the Week 14 game yet.

The Packers list Campbell as questionable and cite his recent illness as the reason for the designation. He was limited in his return to the practice field on Friday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) also returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and he does not have a designation for Sunday. Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) was limited all week and also avoided an injury designation.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (core) were the only Packers ruled out for this weekend.