Gillette Stadium is getting a $225 million facelift

Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. For its twentieth anniversary, it will be getting its biggest improvements since the ribbon cutting.
The Patriots announced on Friday that stadium upgrades costing $225 million will be made.
The revamped venue will have 360-degree connectivity at all levels, allowing upper- and lower-deck fans to traverse the full circumference of the stadium. Also installed will be what the team calls “the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country,” measuring 370 feet by 60 feet. That’s 22,200 square feet, nearly 500 square feet larger than the 362-by-60-foot video boards in Jacksonville.
The new look will include a new and larger lighthouse, 218 feet high.
The stadium is fully owned and operated by the Kraft family. Per the announcement, $300 million previously has been invested in enhancing the facility.
Construction begins in 2022. The changes are expected to be made before the start of the 2023 season.