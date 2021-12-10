Jamal Adams had his shoulder surgery, placed on injured reserve

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams tore the labrum in his left shoulder a second time, forcing him to undergo surgery for the second time in 11 months.

“The early indications are they really worked hard to make sure that this is going to be secure,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “They took some steps to do that. I haven’t talked to him yet since the surgery, but we got really good reports on what they did.”

Adams is out for the season, and the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Friday. They promoted cornerback Gavin Heslop from the practice squad to take Adams’ roster spot.

He made 87 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 12 games after 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 12 games last season.

Adams has not proved worth the two first-round draft choices the Seahawks traded to the Jets for Adams or the four-year, $70 million contract Seattle signed him to earlier this year. His cap hit in 2022 is scheduled to be $9.1 million.

Ryan Neal, who replaced Adams in the four games Adams missed last season, again takes over the starting role in Adams’ absence.