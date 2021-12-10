Josh Allen: There’s a sense of urgency, but no panic around Bills

Getty Images

The Bills came into the season touted as a favorite to be the AFC’s representative in the Super Bowl, but a 3-4 record over their last seven games has dropped them from that standing and created doubt about whether they’ll be in the playoffs when all is said and done this season.

Monday’s loss to the Patriots added to that doubt and reactions around the team suggested there might be growing tightness in the locker room. Left tackle Dion Dawkins called that notion “completely wrong” and that the team is “still stepping forward” despite their inconsistent run over the last couple of months.

A loss to the Buccaneers this Sunday would add to the feeling that the Bills are heading in the wrong direction with the end of the season approaching quickly, but quarterback Josh Allen insists that no one inside the team is panicking about the team’s situation.

“We’re extremely hungry,” Allen said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “I think there obviously is a sense of urgency of what we need to do. But there’s no panic in our locker room. We’re extremely united right now with what we need to do. We’ve had a couple of really good days of practice and walkthroughs and we’re looking forward to going out there and getting a chance to play against the defending world champs and arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.”

The Bills only have one win over a team that currently has a record over .500 and changing that this weekend would be a good way to keep that panic level from rising.