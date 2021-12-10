Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, will start Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants won’t have Daniel Jones on Sunday, but they will have Mike Glennon.

That means Jake Fromm won’t make his first career start a week after arriving from Buffalo’s practice squad.

Glennon cleared concussion protocol Friday, the team announced. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice but still needed clearance from an independent neurologist before being cleared for contact.

Glennon started Sunday and completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and an interception in the loss to the Dolphins.

He has started 28 games in his nine NFL seasons, throwing 44 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. His teams are 6-22 in his starts.

Jones will miss a second consecutive week with a neck strain. He injured his neck in the Nov. 28 win over the Eagles.