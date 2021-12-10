Mike Vrabel walks out of Friday news conference over Zach Cunningham questions

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel did not want to talk about newly acquired linebacker Zach Cunningham on Friday. He made that clear before storming out of his news conference after the fourth question about Cunningham, whom the Titans claimed off waivers from the Texans this week.

Vrabel, who coached Cunningham for one season in Houston, said in response to the first two questions about Cunningham that he would talk about the waiver pickup next week. Cunningham will not play this week.

“We’re excited to add him to our football team,” Vrabel said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “We’ll talk more about Zach next week. He won’t be active for the ball game.”

Vrabel had a similar answer to the second question about Cunningham. The third question about Cunningham, which came only 1:30 into the presser, sent Vrabel over the edge.

“This is ridiculous. Tell them who’s f—ing out,” Vrabel said, instructing media relations director Robbie Bohren to reveal the players who won’t play Sunday. “This is so stupid. It’s a waste of my time.”

Vrabel answered other questions about other topics before a reporter returned to Cunningham. That prompted Vrabel to walk out.