NFL Week 14 injury report roundup: Joe Mixon questionable for the Bengals

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Vikings and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

49ers at Bengals

WR Deebo Samuel (groin) returned to 49ers practice Friday and is listed as questionable. RB Trenton Cannon (concussion), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee), and CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle) have been ruled out while CB Dontae Johnson (personal) is listed as questionable.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (illness) did not return to practice, but the team remains hopeful that he’ll play. He’s officially listed as questionable along with CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) and WR Tee Higgins (ankle). QB Joe Burrow (right pinky) didn’t get an injury designation. RB Chris Evans (ankle) and LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) won’t play and LB Markus Bailey (neck) and DT Tyler Shelvin (illness) are set to miss the game after drawing doubtful tags.

Saints at Jets

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) and QB Taysom Hill (finger) didn’t receive injury designations and are set to play Sunday. LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and LB Pete Werner (elbow) won’t play. WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) is considered questionable.

CB Michael Carter (concussion), RB Tevin Coleman (concussion), and TE Trevon Wesco (ankle) are out for the Jets. G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), DE John Franklin-Myers (hip), TE Ryan Griffin (knee, ankle), WR Elijah Moore (quadricep), LB C.J. Mosley (back), and DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Texans

S Jamal Adams (shoulder), G Kyle Fuller (calf), RB Travis Homer (calf, hamstring), and T Brandon Shell (shoulder) are all out for the Seahawks. S Quandre Diggs (calf) is listed as questionable.

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (left wrist) has no injury designation, but he won’t be starting on Sunday. S Terrence Brooks (hamstring) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) will not play. WR Brandin Cooks (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (hand), S A.J. Moore (hip), CB Jimmy Moreland (foot), and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring, wrist) are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Chiefs

Raiders DE Carl Nassib (knee), LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring), and TE Darren Waller (knee, back) aren’t going to play this weekend. LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) is their only questionable player.

The Chiefs ruled CB Chris Lammons (ankle) out. CB Rashad Fenton (knee) and T Lucas Niang (ribs) drew questionable tags.

Jaguars at Titans

C Brandon Linder (back) makes up the entire Jaguars injury report. He’s been ruled out.

LB Zach Cunningham (not injury related), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle), LB David Long (hamstring), and DT Teair Tart (ankle) will not play for the Titans. You’re advised not to ask too much about Cunningham’s status after being claimed on waivers Thursday.

Falcons at Panthers

S Richie Grant (ankle) and LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle) are listed as questionable for an otherwise healthy Falcons team.

The Panthers ruled out a pair of guards — John Miller (ankle) and Michael Jordan (hamstring) — but didn’t issue any other injury designations.

Ravens at Browns

CB Anthony Averett (knee), TE Nick Boyle (illness, knee), S Anthony Levine (knee), FB Patrick Ricard (back), S Brandon Stephens (shoulder), and CB Chris Westry (thigh) are all listed as questionable for the Ravens. RT Patrick Mekari (hand) will not play and WR Miles Boykin (finger) is likely out after drawing a doubtful tag.

TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), CB Greg Newsome (concussion), and WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) will not play for the Browns, who will also be without TE David Njoku because he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list. DT Jordan Elliott (knee), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), and DT Malik Jackson (knee) make up their questionable group.

Cowboys at Washington

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) is listed as questionable and is the only player with an injury designation this week.

S Landon Collins (foot), LB Jamin Davis (concussion), RB J.D. McKissic (concussion), and WR Curtis Samuel (groin) make up the group of questionable Washington players. LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring) and G Wes Schweitzer (ankle) have been ruled out.

Lions at Broncos

The Lions will be without running backs D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (COVID) in Denver. LB Julian Okwara (ankle) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) are also out and TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) is set to miss the game after drawing a doutbtful tag. DE Michael Brockers (knee, illness), LB Austin Bryant (shoulder), LB Charles Harris (illness), G Jonah Jackson (illness), DT Alim McNeill (illness), T Matt Nelson (ankle), DE Levi Onwuzurike (illness), K Riley Patterson (illness), DT John Penisini (illness), T Penei Sewell (illness, shoulder), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (illness), and DE Nicholas Williams (illness) make up a sizable group of questionable players.

RB Melvin Gordon (hip), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, shoulder), and DL Shelby Harris (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Broncos.

Giants at Chargers

QB Daniel Jones (neck), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique), and CB Adoree' Jackson (quad) have been ruled out by the Giants. QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will start if he clears the concussion protocol. WR Kenny Golladay (rib), DT Danny Shelton (calf), and WR Sterling Shepard (quadricep) join him in the questionable category.

The Chargers don’t have WR Keenan Allen, CB Chris Harris, or WR Mike Williams on their injury report because they are on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Allen is set to remain there while the other two players are on track to be activated Saturday. LB Kyler Fackrell (knee), S Alohi Gilman (quadricep), and CB Asante Samuel (concussion) are out. DT Justin Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Bills at Buccaneers

DT Star Lotulelei (toe) returned to the Bills lineup last week, but he’s out for this Sunday. TE Tommy Sweeney (hip) is also out while FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and DE Efe Obada (hip) are listed as questionable.

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) remains out for the Buccaneers, but CB Richard Sherman is off the injured reserve list and set to play. WR Jaelon Darden (concussion), CB Jamel Dean (concussion), DE William Gholston (wrist, knee), and C Ryan Jensen (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Packers

Bears WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) and RB David Montgomery (shoulder, groin) didn’t land injury designations, but QB Andy Dalton (left hand) and WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) are listed as doubtful. DT Mario Edwards (ribs) and DT Akiem Hicks (ankle) drew questionable tags.

LB De'Vondre Campbell came off the Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list Friday and he’s listed as questionable after getting in a limited practice session. LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and WR Randall Cobb (core) will not play.