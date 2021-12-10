Nick Bosa: Joe Burrow’s a good friend I definitely want to hit a few times

Getty Images

Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and a national title while at LSU, but the Bengals quarterback didn’t start his college time in Baton Rouge.

Burrow spent three years at Ohio State before transferring to LSU and one of his closest friends in Columbus was 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. That friendship led Bosa to make an exception for Burrow when he recently said he hates all quarterbacks, but he won’t be making an exception if he has Burrow in his crosshairs on Sunday.

“We just spent a lot of time together that second year and became friends, then he left and I got drafted,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We both had success, and that kind of brings you together too as friends — when you’re both on the same path, similar path. . . . Yeah, he’s a good friend of mine and I definitely want to hit him a few times.”

Burrow avoided being sacked by Bosa’s brother Joey in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and he’ll be looking for a better team result however things play out with his former teammate.