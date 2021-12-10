Panthers won’t have Michael Jordan or John Miller Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers have been shuffling their offensive line all season and Sunday’s game against the Falcons won’t be an exception.

Left guard Michael Jordan has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and right guard John Miller will sit out this week because of an ankle injury. The Panthers are also without guard Trent Scott as he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Brady Christensen and Dennis Daley are expected to start at guard against Atlanta. They will be part of Carolina’s ninth different starting offensive line of the season, but it will be their first alignment under new offensive play-caller Jeff Nixon.

Nixon took over after offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired last Sunday. The Panthers will be hoping the new look on the coaching staff and the new look on the offensive line can bring them a win.